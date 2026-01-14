Exclusion of DMs from Gangsters Act proceedings: Allahabad HC notice to ACS (home)

Taking a serious note of the repeated failure of the state government’s home department in providing justification for excluding DMs from the joint meetings for approval of gang chart as contemplated under the UP Gangsters Act for the districts under the police commissionerate system, the Allahabad high court has issued a show cause notice to the additional chief secretary (home) requiring him to explain the reasons and disclose the legal impediments, if any, which has resulted in the repeated failure of the home department to furnish the specific and pointed details sought by the court through its orders passed from time to time. In its order, the high court directed to put up the case on January 20 for the next hearing. (For Representation)

Expressing concern, Justice Vinod Diwakar said: "Even the most well-intentioned and ostensibly noble ideas are liable to miscarry when placed in the hands of poor administrators namely, those who are inadequately trained and lacking in institutional competence, yet highly ambitious and adept at manoeuvring constitutional authorities."

The court was dealing with a petition filed by one Rajendra Tyagi and two others, who raised issues concerning the alleged misuse of police powers in invoking the provisions of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against the applicants.

The applicants argued that in non-commissionerate districts, Rule 5(3)(a) of the UP Gangsters Rules, 2021 mandates a joint meeting between the DM and the SP to record subjective satisfaction before approving a gang chart. However, in the Ghaziabad commissionerate, this power was exercised solely by the police commissioner and the DM was not included in the process.