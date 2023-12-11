Ex-govt official's daughter allegedly gang-raped inside moving car in Lucknow; 3 arrested

Three men accused of gang-raping a former government official’s 23-year-old daughter in a moving car on December 5 night were nabbed by the police in the Bazarkhala area on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, said officials. The car used by three men in committing the crime.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped by three men, including a private ambulance operator and two tea vendors, who run their stalls near the Kings George Medical University (KGMU), where the woman was undergoing treatment for depression.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Police said the accused kept driving the car around the city for hours and allegedly forced her to have a drink laced with intoxicants before sexually assaulting her in the vehicle between IT crossing in Hasanganj and Safedabad in Barabanki.

The arrest came 12 hours after the woman filed a police complaint at the Wazirganj police station.

“After the victim’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC sections including 376D (gang rape), 342, 323, 504, 506 against the three accused Satyam Mishra (22), Mohammad Suhail (23) and Mohammad Alam (31) on Sunday,” said Rahul Raj, DCP (west), adding that the accused were arrested from near Sunni Inter College in Bazarkhala area around 12:45am.

Addressing a press conference, the DCP said the woman used to visit the tea stall run by Mishra at the gate of the department where she was undergoing treatment.

“She was acquainted with Satyam. On the fateful day, when she was at the tea stall, the woman asked the latter get her phone charged. Taking advantage of her medical condition, Satyam suggested that he would get it charged in an ambulance that was parked nearby. On his suggestion, the woman put her mobile phone on charging and waited for it to complete,” he said.

In the meantime, the ambulance driver took away the vehicle for ferrying a patient. Hours after when the woman asked Satyam about her phone, he told her that the ambulance was at Daliganj. Satyam, along with the woman went to Daliganj and called the ambulance driver who was at IT crossing.

When the woman and Satyam reached IT crossing on an e-rickshaw, the latter got her phone back. Subsequently, Satyam and his aides allegedly forced her to sit in a car parked nearby and forced fed her intoxicants and liquor, said the DCP.

“Satyam and his aides threatened to throw me out of the car if I did not follow their order. He filmed the act…I touched his feet and pleaded to delete the video and asked them to drop me at the house of my friend in Sector 9 Indira Nagar. They dropped me at Munshipulia and fled the scene,” the woman stated in her complaint.