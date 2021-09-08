Expand BSP’s base among ‘sarv samaj’, Maya tells partymen

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has decided to mobilise the Dalits – the core support base of the party – for the 2022 assembly elections with a show of strength at the Kanshi Ram memorial in Lucknow on October 9 (the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram).

A day after addressing the ‘Prabudh Varg Sammelan’ aimed at garnering he support of intellectuals, especially Brahmins, Mayawati on Wednesday instructed partymen to work on a war footing to expand the party’s base among the ‘sarv samaj’.

Addressing party leaders and office-bearers in the state unit office on Wednesday, Mayawati called upon supporters from across UP to visit Lucknow in strength to pay tribute to Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary.

Earlier, the party used to organise the programme at divisional and district headquarters. But the programme will be organized on the premises of the grand memorial located in Lucknow, she said.

BSP office-bearers were entrusted with the task of transportation of party workers from various districts to the state capital. After paying obeisance to the Dalit icon, Mayawati will address party workers and motivate them to challenge the might of the BJP, SP and Congress in the assembly polls.

Mayawati directed party leaders to organise cadre camps in Dalit dominated villages to enlighten workers about the strategy for the 2022 polls. “Along with launching membership drive, the workers should donate to the party coffers for the election campaign,” she said.

Before the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections, Mayawati had organised programmes on the premises of Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram memorials to mobilise Dalit supporters.

After successive electoral defeats in the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections and desertion of senior leaders, the party cadre had been lying low.

“Even when the BSP lost in the assembly election, Dalits stood solidly like a rock behind the party. Attempts by rival parties to lure Dalits failed and the BSP is proud of the support of the Dalit community,” she said.

A BSP leader said the party chief directed office-bearers to strengthen booth committees in all the 403 assembly constituencies. Leaders coming from the Dalit community will head the booth committees in majority of the constituencies, he said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mayawati said party leaders and office-bearers had been directed to strengthen the party organisation to the polling booth level.

During the visit to Kanshi Ram memorial on October 9, party workers will follow Covid protocol and cover their faces with mask, she added.