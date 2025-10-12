Expertise Group delegation from Saudi meets minister, explores investment opportunities in UP

A high-level delegation of Saudi Arabia’s company, the Expertise Group, met UP’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Saturday to explore investment opportunities in the state. The delegation met UP’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Saturday. (File)

The delegation expressed interest in setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) which is expected to employ around 500-1,000 back-office professionals.

Led by Zafar Sareshwala, the delegation included Mohammad Anshif (chief strategy officer), KS Sheik (chief operating officer), and Haider Abbas Sayed (business director).

The minister assured the delegation of full support and facilitation, highlighting the state’s law and order, investor-friendly policies, skilled workforce, vast consumer base, and world-class infrastructure.

The Expertise Group currently operates a major back-office in Mangalore, Karnataka, and now intends to relocate these operations to Noida, leveraging the benefits of the state government’s GCC Policy 2024.

This move marks the Group’s first significant step towards expanding its footprint across multiple sectors in the state, officials said.

Founded in 2008 in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia, the Expertise Group is a leading industrial conglomerate with over 20,000 employees and an annual turnover of ₹6,600 crore.

With operations spanning petrochemicals, oil and gas, fertilisers, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation, the company is now exploring opportunities in industrial services, modular manufacturing, and logistics hubs within the Uttar Pradesh’s emerging industrial clusters, reinforcing the growing Indo-Saudi economic partnership, officials said.