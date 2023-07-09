Experts to give career guidance to meritorious U.P. govt schools’ students

In a first, experts of private consultant agencies will now guide meritorious students in government secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh affiliated to UP Board choose the best suited career path. For this, help of one Delhi-based and two Lucknow-based companies will be taken, say officials of the state secondary education department. U.P. Board students celebrating their results. (HT File)

Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand has directed all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) through a missive dated June 12 that with the cooperation of these three companies, ‘Utkarsh Unnayan career guidance camps’ should be organised soon for the UP Board affiliated government secondary schools’ students who have scored more than 80% marks in their intermediate examination of 2023.

The objective is to motivate the meritorious students to take admissions in not just prestigious medical and engineering colleges but also explore other career options suited to their aptitude and interest, says the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

Officials of the U.P. secondary education department believe that due to lack of correct information regarding career options and proper guidance, students are not able to utilise their talents properly. Many a times, they deviate from their objective due to which they are deprived of admissions to prestigious universities and educational institutions of the country.

Atul Das, the consultant, project monitoring unit, state project office of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Lucknow, said, “This is the first time it has been decided to take the help of experts so that meritorious children can be informed of the courses available in big institutions of the country and abroad, the process of admission in them and possible scholarship and student loan opportunities. They would also be informed of educational exchange programmes etc which can prove useful to them,” he added.

Prayagraj DIoS PN Singh confirmed that instructions had been received to organise a ‘Utkarsh Unnayan career guidance camp’ for the meritorious students of government schools. “The camp will be organised on priority after contacting the experts,” he added.

