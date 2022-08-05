Experts to deliberate on latest tech in road construction at Indian Roads Congress in Lucknow

Around 3000 engineers from across the world are likely to attend the 81st annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) to be held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 and discuss latest technologies in road construction.

The Indian Roads Congress (IRC) is the apex body of highway engineers in the country.

It’s after gap of 11 years that Lucknow has got the opportunity to host the meet.

According to officials, experts from America, Middle East, Singapore as well as from all states of the country are expected to participate.

PWD official Sandeep Kumar said, “The possible venue for the programme is Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The delegates will discuss best technologies and designs of road construction across the world. The aim is discuss the technologies that are best and cheaper. Besides, safety of vehicles on roads will also be discussed.”

The meet will also deliberate on how to make maximum use of local resources in road construction. Discussion on improving road transport keeping in mind the increasing number of vehicles will also be discussed.

The experts are expected to present papers on promoting environment-friendly technologies and materials in road construction.

Plans are also afoot to invite chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari for the inaugural session.

The IRC meet is important because it would recommend the government to lend support to innovative technologies, use of standards and monitor their performance.