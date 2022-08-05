Experts to deliberate on latest tech in road construction at Indian Roads Congress in Lucknow
Around 3000 engineers from across the world are likely to attend the 81st annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) to be held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 and discuss latest technologies in road construction.
The Indian Roads Congress (IRC) is the apex body of highway engineers in the country.
It’s after gap of 11 years that Lucknow has got the opportunity to host the meet.
According to officials, experts from America, Middle East, Singapore as well as from all states of the country are expected to participate.
PWD official Sandeep Kumar said, “The possible venue for the programme is Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The delegates will discuss best technologies and designs of road construction across the world. The aim is discuss the technologies that are best and cheaper. Besides, safety of vehicles on roads will also be discussed.”
The meet will also deliberate on how to make maximum use of local resources in road construction. Discussion on improving road transport keeping in mind the increasing number of vehicles will also be discussed.
The experts are expected to present papers on promoting environment-friendly technologies and materials in road construction.
Plans are also afoot to invite chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari for the inaugural session.
The IRC meet is important because it would recommend the government to lend support to innovative technologies, use of standards and monitor their performance.
Thane policewoman wins 2 silver, 1 bronze in Azerbaijan
A Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal from the Thane Rural police department, woman Police Naik, won two silver and one bronze medals in the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship held in Azerbaijan. She won bronze in the International Belt Wrestling and silver in Mask Wrestling Championship that was held from July 28 to August 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She competed with participants from 42 different countries. Kharatmal was selected in the 55kg category amongst 13 players.
“Prabhat Pheri” organised by Department of Posts to sensitize public about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
In an effort to sensitise people about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Department of Posts took out a “Prabhat Pheri” in Varanasi on Friday. Postmaster General of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav flagged off the Prabhat Pheri from the Head Post Office, Varanasi at Visheshwarganj and culminated at Namo Ghat (Khidikiya Ghat) on the banks of Ganga. Yadav said the department was playing a vital role in the campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Sanjay Pandey’s favourite police officer taken off cases against Rashmi Shukla
Former city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's favourite officer Sanjay Mohite, who handled some high-profile cases like the ones against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and the independent MP Mohan Delkar suicide case, has been shunted out of Colaba police station. Police inspector Mohite has now been posted to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. Pandey is currently in judicial custody in the National Stock Exchange phone-tapping case.
Pvt blood bank in Bihar may lose licence for ‘role in interstate blood smuggling’
The Bihar drug administration Friday initiated proceedings to cancel the licence of a private blood centre in state capital Patna for its alleged role in interstate smuggling of human blood, officials familiar with the development said. On Friday, the state drug controller issued a show-cause notice, giving the Niveda Blood Centre, where the laboratory technician used to work earlier, time till Monday to reply to the charges of violation of blood safety rules.
Cabinet hikes diesel subsidy to ₹75/litre for kharif crops
Bihar cabinet Friday decided to increase diesel subsidy to ₹75/litre from the earlier approved ₹60 for irrigation of crops this kharif season in view of scanty rains in many areas of the state ahead of sowing of paddy crop, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth said. Sidharth said the farmers would be given subsidy of ₹750 for 10 acres land for each irrigation season.
