Ex-PM’s 98th birth anniversary: Atal Bihari Vajpayee inspired people through his personality, works, says Yogi Adityanath

Paying tribute to former PM the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said he (Vajpayee) created awareness among the masses regarding the responsibility of a citizen towards the society and the country in public and personal life.

“He inspired the people for around six decades with his personality and works in public life. A person can do politics of values and ideals in public life,” Yogi added.

Speaking in a ‘Good Governance Day’ programme organised at Lok Bhavan here to celebrate the late PM’s birth anniversary, the CM said, “Vajpayee was a poet, writer, journalist and a sensitive public representative. He was also a strong politician who effectively put foreign policy on the global stage. As the leader of the country, he was a symbol of politics of stability, accountability and transparency. Under his leadership, the country recovered from the era of instability.”

“As a PM, Vajpayee launched schemes for the welfare of the poor, good governance, cleanliness and transparency in administration. His government made an action plan to make India nuclear-rich and development of infrastructure. He brought about a massive change in the life of more than 100 crore people during his tenure,” the CM said.

“The stable government under Vajpayee paved way for the emergence of the country as a big power under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. In the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, India’s economy has grown from that of Britain which ruled us for 200 years. It is a matter of pride that Modi is leading 20 developed countries (which have 75% market share, 60% population and 85% GDP) till next year,” he said.

“The tireless hard work done under the leadership of PM Modi in 8 years and the foundation stone laid by Vajpayee between 1998 and 2004 have added to the country’s pride,” Yogi added.

“A sensitive government is a sign of good governance. Listening to the poor, following democratic values and giving house, toilet, cooking gas connection to every poor without any discrimination, free ration to every poor during Covid pandemic is a sign of good governance. Vajpayee had dreamt of this in public life,” he said.

“The double-engine government has adopted the sensitive approach towards the public deriving inspiration from Atal Bihari Vajpayee. First time during Covid-19, 135 crore people got the facility of free test, treatment and two vaccines each within 9 months of illness. Similarly, for the first time during the pandemic, more than 80 crore people received free ration,” the CM added.

“Vajpayee gave priority to human values. He was accepted as a universal leader in the country and the world. When there was a crisis in front of India on the global stage, even the then governments used to send him to lead the country. At the time of crisis in the country, he used to stand with the government, ending the division between the opposition and the ruling party. He always said that there can be political rivalry but the interest of the country is more important than the interest of the party,” he said.

“In 1971, Vajpayee as the leader of the opposition party had supported the policies of the Congress in the interest of the country. However, he also did not hesitate to merge the Bharatiya Jana Sangh with the Janata Party in 1977 for the welfare of the people. This is the reason why people of every party remember Atal ji with reverence and respect,” Yogi said.

The CM further said, “The public representatives must ensure that every section of the society gets the benefit of our schemes without any discrimination. The action plan of the government is for every poor, farmer, youth, women and downtrodden.”

“In the first phase, construction of Atal residential houses is going on in 18 commissionerates for downtrodden, deprived and destitute boys and girls. The state government worked for the all-round development of Vajpayee’s ancestral village Bateshwar,” Yogi added.

The chief minister also paid homage to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji on his 161st birth anniversary. He said that his contribution to social and national life was immense.