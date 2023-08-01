Export target of 3 lakh crore for next three years: Minister

State industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Monday stated that Uttar Pradesh is fifth largest exporter in the country with exports rising from ₹88000 crore in 2017-18 to ₹1,74,000 crore in financial year 2022-23. State industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’. (File photo)

The state government has set an export target of ₹3 lakh crore for the next three years.

Addressing the gathering at a seminar on export policy 2023 at Yojana Bhawan, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ stated that state’s share was five percent in total export from the country.

This has given the status of fifth largest exporter of the country to Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Also present on the occasion, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra apprised the gathering about U.P. International Trade Show proposed in Noida from September 21 to 25.

More than 400 buyers from all across the world will take part in the event, Mishra added.

Also expressing their views, prominent exporters of the state gave suggestions on how to increase export in Uttar Pradesh.

A large number of exporters were present at the event.