Farmer tied to tree, beaten to death in village

LUCKNOW A 45-year-old farmer was tied to a tree and beaten to death over a dispute related to an agri land in a Gosainganj village here on Thursday night, said police on Friday.

Four people, including a woman, were arrested after a complaint by the victim’s family, they said.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Kumar of Gosainganj’s Begariyamau village. The incident occurred on Thursday night when he was returning from a shop and had a confrontation with one Awadh Ram Rawat and his family over some farming issue. Subsequently, Awadh, his two sons Kuldeep and Murali, and wife Aneeta overpowered Rudra and tied him to the tree outside their house and beat him black and blue, said Shailendra Giri, inspector in-charge of Gosainganj.

The inspector said the farmer suffered injuries on the head and other vital parts of the body that proved fatal while being taken to the local community health centre. The victim’s wife Sarita Rawat lodged an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) against Awadh Ram, his two sons and wife. The police arrested the four accused and sent them to jail on Friday, he added.