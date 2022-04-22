Farmer tied to tree, beaten to death in village
LUCKNOW A 45-year-old farmer was tied to a tree and beaten to death over a dispute related to an agri land in a Gosainganj village here on Thursday night, said police on Friday.
Four people, including a woman, were arrested after a complaint by the victim’s family, they said.
The deceased was identified as Rudra Kumar of Gosainganj’s Begariyamau village. The incident occurred on Thursday night when he was returning from a shop and had a confrontation with one Awadh Ram Rawat and his family over some farming issue. Subsequently, Awadh, his two sons Kuldeep and Murali, and wife Aneeta overpowered Rudra and tied him to the tree outside their house and beat him black and blue, said Shailendra Giri, inspector in-charge of Gosainganj.
The inspector said the farmer suffered injuries on the head and other vital parts of the body that proved fatal while being taken to the local community health centre. The victim’s wife Sarita Rawat lodged an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) against Awadh Ram, his two sons and wife. The police arrested the four accused and sent them to jail on Friday, he added.
-
Trader, kin acquitted of charges of pilfering shrouds from cremation sites
His two kin and four helpers, MEERUT Cloth merchant Praveen Jain, who were accused of stealing shrouds and other clothes after cremation of bodies only to resell them after repackaging them with the brand name of a Gwalior-based company last year, have been acquitted of these charges after an investigation by the crime branch of Ghaziabad.
-
Mysuru man strangles wife to death over an alleged affair
In a shocking development, a 31-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by Vanajakshi, who worked in a garment factory's husband after the couple had an argument over her mobile addiction and an alleged affair in Kaveripura village of Karnataka's Mysuru district. News agency IANS reported that the accused has been identified as Ashok, who works as a cab driver. The victim has been identified as Vanajakshi, who worked in a garment factory.
-
Global Village Idiot: What goes up, must come down and find a new way up again …
What goes up, must come down and find a new way up again … I love innovation. But let me start at the beginning. It's been down mostly the last few days. Meanwhile, Nimbu (lemon) is up. As are prices of Mirchi (chilli). Crude oil prices are up, up and away. Electric cars design and production is all set to rise. They are working day and night.
-
Bengaluru's Lalbagh bans digital cameras
In addition to banning private shoots, the Lalbagh Botanical Garden has now banned the use of all digital cameras inside its premises, citing reasons such as disturbance caused by the clicks and flashes to birds and bees. Shooting of films and documentaries is already banned in Bengaluru's iconic parks - Lalbagh and Cubbon Park. With more and more complaints pouring in, the park authorities displayed warning signs all over the area.
-
2 dozen taken ill after having deworming tablets at Bihar school
About two dozen children complained of uneasiness after being administered deworming tablets at a school in Bihar's Munger on Friday, an official said and added they are out of danger. Munger district magistrate Navin Kumar said that some of the children were given treatment at the school while a few were rushed to a primary health centre. Some 300 children were administered the tablets as part of a campaign in schools.
