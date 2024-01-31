Farmers’ income “almost doubled” since 2018, trend extends beyond UP: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said farmers’ income “has almost doubled” since 2018 and this “positive trend” extends beyond Uttar Pradesh. He said farmers across the country are embracing agricultural diversification, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “visionary approach”, consequently “doubling their income.” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath releases a booklet during the inauguration of Kisan Fair-2024 organized by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP), in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Inaugurating the ‘Kisan Mela’ organised by the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) at its Kukrail premises, Adityanath highlighted the PM’s transformative vision.

The CM, according to a press statement issued by the state government, elaborated on how the PM set the target of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 and subsequently launched various schemes such as the Soil Health Card, Prime Minister Crop Insurance, Agricultural Irrigation, and Kisan Samman Nidhi for steering farmers towards economic upliftment, coupled with a robust integration of scientific research and innovation.

“The state capital is lucky to have four Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs including CIMAP, NBRI, CDRI, and IITR, and we all should strive together to tap their full potential,” said Adityanath.

“The existence of four central laboratories is an opportunity for us as their scientists and directors are so proactive and ready to extend help to farmers, which is not often seen by a government-run organisation. Their complaint is they are ready to help but no one comes for help” the CM said while addressing a crowd of over 4,000 farmers from 15 states.

Highlighting the fertile land and abundant water resources in UP, the chief minister outlined the state’s pivotal role in agricultural production, contributing over 22% of the country’s foodgrains despite having 11% cultivable land.

Adityanath stressed the government’s proactive role in connecting farmers of UP to medicinal farming and horticulture and promoting herbal products. This diversification, he explained, has significantly increased the farmers’ earnings, becoming a transformative catalyst in improving their lives

He asked the state agriculture department to work in collaboration with CSIR laboratories in Lucknow to make farmers and entrepreneurs aware of latest technologies developed in the labs to enhance rural incomes.

“I have been part of parliament for long where farmers’ suicide was a big issue. They would commit suicide for reasons like less payment on yield, no scientific involvement and lack of market reach, among others,” said CM

Yogi invites farmers to visit Ayodhya

While addressing farmers, the CM said: “You are lucky to have arrived in the state right after Ram Mandir inauguration. I invite you all to visit Ayodhya.” He said bus services to Ayodhya will be expanded and those willing to visit the temple town can go there. He asked officials to make necessary arrangements for the visit.

Earlier, Adityanath also launched an “Aroma Mission App” for farmers, a Kisan Mela souvenir book - ‘Aus Gyanya’, mentioning164 varieties of medicinal and aromatic plants and a herbal “Aloe Roma” gel.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, CSIR director general Dr N Kalaiselvi and CIMAP director Prabodh Trivedi were also present at the event.