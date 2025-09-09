Farmers stage protests, demand assured power for irrigation

Farmers on Tuesday staged demonstrations at the offices of distribution companies’ managing directors in Agra, Meerut and Varanasi, as well as at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow, demanding assured electricity supply for irrigation. Farmers under the banner of BKU (Bhanu) staging a sit-in at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

The protest, organised under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), included farmers -- many of them women -- from neighbouring districts such as Unnao, Hardoi, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Bahraich, Gonda, Amethi and Sultanpur. A memorandum was submitted seeking at least 15 hours of daily power supply to agriculture feeders and private tubewells across Uttar Pradesh.

“Our three key demands are replacement of faulty transformers within 24 hours, implementation of the free power order for private tubewells, and a written assurance of 15-hour electricity supply on all agriculture feeders,” said BKU (Bhanu) state in-charge Rishi Mishra, who led the agitation.

He added that officials of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, including the director (commercial), were present during the talks. Farmer representatives thanked supporters who joined the protest and warned that the agitation would intensify if the demands were not met.

Traffic comes to a standstill

Meanwhile, commuters in the heart of the city were caught in a traffic mess as hundreds of farmers from Lucknow and neighbouring districts arrived on tractors and open vehicles, blocking the stretch between Shakti Bhawan and Shriram Tower. The protest led to severe congestion at key points including the Hazratganj crossing, Lalbagh, Ashok Marg and MG Road. Traffic diversions caused further jams in Qaiserbagh, Parivartan Chowk and the high court road, where long queues of vehicles were reported.

“We had to deploy additional personnel to manage the situation. Diversions were in place, but the sheer number of vehicles entering Hazratganj caused delays,” a traffic police officer said.

Rashmi Verma, a private school teacher, said she was stuck near Hazratganj crossing for almost 45 minutes. “By the time I reached school, half my first class was over,” she said.