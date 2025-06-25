Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Farmers to get better deal via land pooling scheme: LDA

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 25, 2025 09:28 PM IST

During a site inspection on Sultanpur Road, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar reviewed the proposed IT City area and directed officials to accelerate sector development. He also asked them to actively inform villagers about the benefits of the land pooling scheme. “Land pooling can prove more beneficial than the standard compensation model,” the LDA stated in a press release on Wednesday.

Farmers contributing land for Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) upcoming IT City and Wellness City projects may receive substantially higher returns compared to conventional compensation, according to officials.

Landowners in IT and Wellness City zones may receive developed plots valued higher than cash compensation. (Sourced)
The IT City project will cover approximately 2,858 acres between Sultanpur Road and Kisan Path, drawing land from ten villages, including Bakkas, Sonai Kanjehra, Sikandarpur Amoliya, Siddhpura, Parehta, Pahadnagar Tikaria, Rakibabad, Mohari Khurd, Khujauli, and Bhatwara in the Mohanlalganj tehsil.

Under the land pooling model, farmers are given the option to receive 25% of their land as developed residential plots or 50% as undeveloped land at the same location, according to the LDA. Officials said this model is likely to generate higher value for landowners compared to compensation-based acquisition.

In Mohari Khurd, where the DM circle rate is 8 lakh per bigha, compensation using the multiplier method would amount to 32 lakh, Kumar claimed. Under land pooling, the landowner would be allotted 6,800 square feet of developed land, which officials estimate could be valued significantly higher, crossing the crore mark in certain locations.

A similar calculation in Dularamau village, identified for the Wellness City project, shows the circle rate at 15.75 lakh per bigha, yielding 63 lakh under compensation. In contrast, land pooling could offer much more attractive returns, according to the LDA.

The IT City blueprint includes about 5,000 residential plots ranging from 72 to 200 square metres. In addition, 445.65 acres will be dedicated to industrial use, and 260 acres to commercial development. A 200-acre green belt and a 15-acre water body are also planned to support environmental sustainability.

Kumar mentioned that the authority is preparing registered agreements through a simple and transparent process. So far, over 350 bighas of land pooling applications have been received across both projects.

