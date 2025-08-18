FASTag ANNUAL PASS SCHEME: UP registers strong response as 30K pvt vehicles activate facility

Uttar Pradesh has registered a strong response to the newly launched FASTag Annual Pass, with around 30,000 private vehicles activating the facility and more than 21,000 toll crossings recorded in just two days till August 16. Officials clarified that activations represent vehicles purchasing the pass, while transactions reflect actual toll use, meaning many new pass holders were yet to make highway trips. (For Representation)

According to official data from the National Highway Authority of India, UP West (Lucknow Zone) accounted for 18,136 transactions, while UP East (Varanasi Zone) reported 3,106 transactions, reflecting the state’s heavy highway traffic and the early appeal of the scheme.

Officials clarified that activations represent vehicles purchasing the pass, while transactions reflect actual toll use, meaning many new pass holders were yet to make highway trips.

“Nationally, as well as in UP, the new scheme has evoked a very encouraging response from the road users with around 30,000 annual Fast Tag activation in UP alone in the first two days till August 16,” NHAI member (administration) and senior IAS officer Vishal Chauhan told HT over the phone.

“Nationally, more than 1.4 lakh users subscribed on the launch day itself, and by the afternoon of August 17, the figure had crossed 4 lakh activations, resulting in over 4.25 lakh toll-free crossings across India,” he revealed. Rolled out nationwide from August 15 following amendments to the National Highways Fee Rules, the Annual Pass can be activated on an existing FASTag through the Rajmargyatra mobile app at a one-time cost of ₹3,000.

“Once activated, it offers either one year of toll-free travel or up to 200 crossings, whichever comes earlier, across designated National Highway (NH) and Expressway plazas,” Chauhan said. According to another NHAI official, the strong showing in Uttar Pradesh in the first two days underlines the importance of its extensive highway network.

“The Annual Pass is giving frequent travellers cost certainty and making digital tolling more attractive,” he said.

The list of plazas where the pass is valid has been published on the NHAI website. The annual pass is valid only on national highway and national expressway fee plazas. With momentum building both in UP and nationally, the officials expect the Annual Pass to become a game-changer for private vehicle commuters, making road travel more affordable and seamless.

“The Annual Pass Scheme for non-commercial vehicles marks a major step in making highway usage more affordable and convenient for road users,” Chauhan said.

‘Average cost per trip comes down to ₹15 from ₹100’

Rollout of the National Highways Authority of India’s annual FASTag system for private cars with effect from August 15 midnight reduces the average cost per trip significantly.

“The average toll cost per trip with this system comes down to ₹15 from the usual ₹100, making it far more economical for frequent travelers,” said Colonel Sharad Singh, NHAI project director. “It’s a commuter-friendly step designed to blend affordability with efficiency.”

As many as 1173 annual FASTag passes were activated on the first day and 2235 on the second day in the Lucknow region. Once activated, the annual FASTag sends real-time SMS notifications to users every time a toll is crossed, informing them of the remaining trip balance. Vehicle owners are required to affix the FASTag sticker on the windshield; failure to do so could result in the tag being blacklisted.

Only private four-wheelers are eligible for this facility. Vehicles using chassis numbers to obtain FASTags must ensure that their registration number is updated in the system to qualify for the annual plan.

Monthly passes to co-exist

Those living within 20 km of a toll plaza who currently use monthly passes will continue to enjoy the same benefits. Toll journeys made during the validity of a monthly pass will not count against the 200-trip annual limit. However, if the monthly pass balance runs out, deductions will be made from the annual tag.