 Fate of 2 ex-officers turn BJP MPs hangs in balance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Fate of 2 ex-officers turn BJP MPs hangs in balance

Fate of 2 ex-officers turn BJP MPs hangs in balance

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 04, 2024 07:32 AM IST

these two officers turned politicians are former army chief General (retd) VK Singh and former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh.

The fate of BJP’s two sitting MPs including former army chief General (retd) VK Singh and former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh hangs in the balance as their names didn’t figure in the party’s first list from Ghaziabad and Baghpat, their Lok Sabha constituencies since 2014.

There is no certainty on if General (retd) VK Singh would be renominated from Ghaziabad from where he won by a record margin in 2019 (file)
There is no certainty on if General (retd) VK Singh would be renominated from Ghaziabad from where he won by a record margin in 2019 (file)

In 2014, Satya Pal Singh, had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal founder Chaudhary Ajit Singh on the Baghpat seat and from where he again won in 2019 by defeating present RLD chief and Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This time, however the RLD has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP as a new NDA partner. The BJP, it is believed, has agreed to give the Baghpat seat, besides one or two others, to the RLD.

“If the RLD gets its traditional Baghpat seat, then Satya Pal Singh will either be relocated or dropped altogether in BJP’s second list for the remaining 29 U.P. seats,” said a BJP leader.

General (retd) VK Singh, doesn’t face this problem but there is no certainty on if he would be renominated from Ghaziabad from where he won by a record margin in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On