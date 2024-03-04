Fate of 2 ex-officers turn BJP MPs hangs in balance

The fate of BJP’s two sitting MPs including former army chief General (retd) VK Singh and former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh hangs in the balance as their names didn’t figure in the party’s first list from Ghaziabad and Baghpat, their Lok Sabha constituencies since 2014. There is no certainty on if General (retd) VK Singh would be renominated from Ghaziabad from where he won by a record margin in 2019 (file)

In 2014, Satya Pal Singh, had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal founder Chaudhary Ajit Singh on the Baghpat seat and from where he again won in 2019 by defeating present RLD chief and Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary.

This time, however the RLD has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP as a new NDA partner. The BJP, it is believed, has agreed to give the Baghpat seat, besides one or two others, to the RLD.

“If the RLD gets its traditional Baghpat seat, then Satya Pal Singh will either be relocated or dropped altogether in BJP’s second list for the remaining 29 U.P. seats,” said a BJP leader.

General (retd) VK Singh, doesn’t face this problem but there is no certainty on if he would be renominated from Ghaziabad from where he won by a record margin in 2019.