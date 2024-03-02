Fatwa on website:No ground for lodging FIR against Darul Uloom of Deoband, say police

MEERUT Police report has been submitted to the district magistrate of Saharanpur regarding a fatwa on the website of Darul Uloom of Deoband. About 10 days ago, the apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had directed the UP government to register a case and take legal action against the Islamic seminary following the discovery of alleged objectionable content on its website.. Spokesperson of Darul Uloom of Deoband Ashraf Usmani explained that the matter was posted on the fatwa website of the seminary in 2008 and it was simply a reference of Hadith about Gazwa-e- Hind and none of the Mufti made any comment on it. (Pic for representation)

Acting SSP of Saharanpur Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed that the report had been submitted to the district Magistrate of Saharanpur Dr Dinesh Chandra. He further said that no grounds were found to register a case against the seminary therefore “ no FIR was lodged”.

Speaking to HT on phone, spokesperson of Darul Uloom of Deoband Ashraf Usmani said that the matter was also taken to the Shoora( Executive Council) in its two-day meeting in the seminary which concluded on Thursday. “ It was decided that if the administration initiates any legal action in this regard the seminary will go to the court”, said Usmani and explained that the matter was posted on the fatwa website of the seminary in 2008 and it was simply a reference of Hadith about Gazwa-e- Hind and none of the Mufti made any comment on it.

In a letter addressed to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Saharanpur , National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo highlighted the commission’s concern regarding a fatwa published on the Darul Uloom Deoband’s website. The fatwa in question discusses the concept of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ and allegedly glorifies “martyrdom in the context of India’s invasion”.

“This fatwa is exposing children to hatred against one’s own country and eventually causing them unnecessary mental or physical suffering,” said Kanoongo in the letter, emphasising the alleged violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The NCPCR, invoking Section 13(1) of the CPCR Act, 2005, emphasised the potential for such content to incite hatred against the nation. Referring to legal precedents, including the case of Kanhaiya Kumar vs the State of NCT of Delhi, the commission underlined the gravity of expressions that could be construed as an offence against the state.