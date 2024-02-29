Fear stalks Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar, many start shifting belongings

LUCKNOW Several people in Akbar Nagar have started shifting their belongings to other locations as the fear of demolition looms over them post Structures razed in Akbar Nagar recently. (File Photo)

the drive by the LDA and LMC in which 23 commercial establishments were razed here in the last two days.

Around 1,400 houses in Akbar Nagar are facing the development authority’s demolition axe, and now the high court is the only hope for them. The court had stayed the demolition drive for BPL card holders of Akbar Nagar till further orders.

“Many residents have started shifting their belongings. The fear of demolition looms large. We are apprehensive that full-scale demolition could start anytime,” said Mohammad Kafil, a resident of Akbar Nagar.

“People have been staying here for the past two-three generations. It will not be easy for us to shift our belongings, if we are asked to vacate our houses suddenly,” added Kafil.

Another resident, Ali Hasan, also plans to start shifting his belongings.

“I am planning to shift all my belongings to a rented location nearby. Now, only the high court could save us from being evicted from Akbar Nagar,” he said.

Rabia, whose three-storey house in Akbar Nagar stands apart from other houses, is worried about her family’s future.

“I will shift all non-essential belongings of my house to another location. My family is only waiting for the high court’s order. I have already shifted precious items from my house, including documents,” she added.

SC grants time till Mar 4 to commercial space owner

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted time to Vishnu Swaroop Chaurasia, who owns a commercial space in Akbar Nagar, till March 4 to vacate the premises, said Gyanendra Varma, additional secretary, LDA.

Thereafter, the development authority will have the right to demolish the establishment, he added.