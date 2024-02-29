 Fear stalks Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar, many start shifting belongings - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Fear stalks Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar, many start shifting belongings

Fear stalks Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar, many start shifting belongings

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 29, 2024 11:49 PM IST

Around 1,400 houses in the locality are facing the development authority’s demolition axe, and now the high court is the only hope for them; court had stayed the demolition drive for BPL card holders of Akbar Nagar till further orders

LUCKNOW Several people in Akbar Nagar have started shifting their belongings to other locations as the fear of demolition looms over them post

Structures razed in Akbar Nagar recently. (File Photo)
Structures razed in Akbar Nagar recently. (File Photo)

the drive by the LDA and LMC in which 23 commercial establishments were razed here in the last two days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Around 1,400 houses in Akbar Nagar are facing the development authority’s demolition axe, and now the high court is the only hope for them. The court had stayed the demolition drive for BPL card holders of Akbar Nagar till further orders.

“Many residents have started shifting their belongings. The fear of demolition looms large. We are apprehensive that full-scale demolition could start anytime,” said Mohammad Kafil, a resident of Akbar Nagar.

“People have been staying here for the past two-three generations. It will not be easy for us to shift our belongings, if we are asked to vacate our houses suddenly,” added Kafil.

Another resident, Ali Hasan, also plans to start shifting his belongings.

“I am planning to shift all my belongings to a rented location nearby. Now, only the high court could save us from being evicted from Akbar Nagar,” he said.

Rabia, whose three-storey house in Akbar Nagar stands apart from other houses, is worried about her family’s future.

“I will shift all non-essential belongings of my house to another location. My family is only waiting for the high court’s order. I have already shifted precious items from my house, including documents,” she added.

SC grants time till Mar 4 to commercial space owner

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted time to Vishnu Swaroop Chaurasia, who owns a commercial space in Akbar Nagar, till March 4 to vacate the premises, said Gyanendra Varma, additional secretary, LDA.

Thereafter, the development authority will have the right to demolish the establishment, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On