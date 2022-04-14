Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
lucknow news

Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a calculated move to divert over 40 per cent people from farming so that they could be converted into cheap labourers for factories.
The farmer leader said that increased prices of fertilizers would further burden farmers who were already facing challenging times. (Sourced)
The farmer leader said that increased prices of fertilizers would further burden farmers who were already facing challenging times. (Sourced)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByS Raju

MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories.

Speaking to HT on phone, the farmer leader said that increased prices of fertilizers would further burden farmers who were already facing challenging times.

He accused the government of a calculated move to divert over 40 per cent people from farming so that they could be converted into cheap labourers for factories.

Tikait said that they have already made amendments in labour laws which supported industries and now they needed cheap labour which would come only after making things difficult for farmers.

“Increasing the prices of fertilizers, diesel, insecticides and other things used in farming seems a calculated move of the government for achieving its goal”, said Tikait who opposed increase the fertilizers and diesel price hike.

DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat.

Former pradhan of Paswara village Manoj Malik said that the price of a 50 kg bag of DAP was 1200 and 150 had been increased on each bag. Similarly, 700 had been increased on a 50 kg bag of potash. Its price was 1700 per bag now.

Malik said that farmers were already facing the burden of high price of diesel and now they had been further burdened with whopping crease in prices of fertilizers.

Another farmer Dharmendra of village Chabaria of Meerut said farming was no longer profitable for farmers. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers’ income drastically.

The farmers demanded that the government should roll back the increased prices or give subsidy to lower the prices of fertilizers and other things used in farming.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Railway police has been forced to increase duty hours for security personnel at Ludhiana railway station in the face of staff shortage. (HT Photo)

    Staff shortage forces railway police to increase duty hours at Ludhiana station

    Security staff shortage at the state's busiest railway station has overburdened the handful of officers deputed here. Notably, 14 Punjab Armed Police staff who were earlier stationed here with the Government Railway Police and sent for the Punjab assembly election duties in February have not returned, adding to the trouble of the railway security forces, who were already struggling with the staff shortage.

  • The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited will import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal. Bloomberg File Photo

    Power supply in Maharashtra may improve from mid-May after coal imports

    The power supply scenario in Maharashtra may improve marginally from mid-May after the state-owned electricity generation utility imports coal from abroad. This will add to the dwindled coal inventory and ramp up generation at thermal power plants. The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) will import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal. The power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW. The MahaGenco usually imports coal to tide over supply shortfalls.

  • On Wednesday, Hindalga grama panchayat president Nagesh said that Santosh Patil had approached him before the festival and made a request on the president’s letterhead, which was signed before taking it to Eshwarappa. (ANI)

    Hindalga panchayat president says present when Patil met Eshwarappa

    A day after KS Eshwarappa claimed that he never met the Hindalga gram panchayat president on Wednesday, Santosh Patil said he accompanied the contractor to meet the Karnataka minister, who asked him to start road works in the village before the Lakshmi Jathre (fair). The minister has categorically refuted the charge of abetting the suicide. Several pictures are circulating on social media in which Patil is seen with the minister.

  • The Congress party met Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum, seeking that Eshwarappa is dismissed from the cabinet, and that he be arrested for his alleged role in Patil’s death. (ANI)

    Congress delegation meets Karnataka governor, calls for dismissal of Eshwarappa

    The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the ouster and arrest of Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor and right-wing worker Santosh K Patil. The Congress party met Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum, seeking that Eshwarappa is dismissed from the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet, a case of murder and anti-corruption be slapped against him and that he be arrested for his alleged role in Patil's death.

  • Talking to the media, the office bearers of the KSCA said that apart from exposing the ministers, they will also stop all government works for a period of one month if the government doesn’t respond to their demands. (Representative use)

    Karnataka Contractors’ outfit threatens to ‘expose’ ministers, legislators

    Amid controversy over the death of contractor and BJP worker Santosh Patil, Karnataka State Contractors' Association on Wednesday said they will expose 'four to five ministers and around 25 MLAs' if chief minister Basavaraj Bommai doesn't meet them and resolve the issue of corruption. The association added that the rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) department settle pending 4 crores of Patil, pay his family 2 Crore compensation and give his wife a government job.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out