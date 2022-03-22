Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Field Dimple Yadav from Azamgarh, demands SP’s ally SBSP
Akhilesh Yadav’s resignation as Azamgarh MP is a welcome move. His presence in the UP Assembly is necessary for a strong role of the opposition in front of the BJP government in the state, said Shashi Pratap Singh, state unit vice-president, SBSP
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife and former MP Dimple Yadav show their voter ID card upon arrival to cast their vote at a polling booth in Saifai on February 20 . (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 05:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the Samajwadi Party, on Tuesday, demanded that SP leader Dimple Yadav be fielded from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, which is vacated after the SP chief resigned as MP.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s resignation as Azamgarh MP is a welcome move. His presence in the UP Assembly is necessary for a strong role of the opposition in front of the BJP government in the state,” said Shashi Pratap Singh, state unit vice-president, SBSP.

“In the House, SP-SBSP alliance MLAs will raise all important issues related to people,” he added.

He said Azamgarh is known as the stronghold of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was elected parliamentarian from Azamgarh in 2014. In 2019, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was elected MP and worked for the development of Azamgarh. As a result, the Samajwadi Party won all 10 assembly constituencies in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Singh said, “The SP’s top leadership will decide the candidate for the politically crucial Azamgarh parliamentary seat, which is now vacated after the resignation of its MP.”

“As an ally of the SP, we (the SBSP) demand that SP leader Dimple Yadav be fielded from the Azamgarh Parliamentary seat whenever by-elections are held there. It would help strengthen the SP and its ally parties in the entire Purvanchal region,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav on Monday visited Azamgarh and thanked the people for SP’s landslide victory on all 10 seats in the district. He also called upon all the SP MLAs and sought their opinion whether he should resign as MP or as MLA.

According to party insiders, many leaders were of the opinion that the SP chief should focus more on UP. After holding a discussion with party leaders and MLAs of Azmagarh, the SP chief went back to Lucknow. On Tuesday, Akhilesh reached Delhi and submitted his resignation as MP from Azamgarh to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

