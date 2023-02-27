Filaria medicine campaign extended in Lucknow till March 7

Lucknow residents can avail free preventive medicines for lymphatic filariasis, as the drug administration campaign for filaria has been extended here till March 7. (Pic for representation)

“Earlier, this campaign was to conclude on February 27 but as the city hosted mega event G20 and the staff was busy in it as well, we have decided to extend the programme for a few more days to cover the entire population of 53 lakh,” said Ritu Srivastava, district malaria officer.

In Lucknow, about 71% of the target population was covered by Friday. As the campaign is being extended, the official said the eligible population will get a chance to take the dose.

“Lymphatic filariasis, considered globally as a neglected tropical disease (NTD), is a parasitic disease caused by microscopic, thread-like worms. People should make sure to consume the medicine in front of the health worker and as directed,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, health facilities are providing the medicine and also camps are being conducted at government offices and public places where people can take the medicine dose under supervision of the health workers.

“This year several resident welfare associations also called our teams to conduct camps. The response was great and we hope to cover the entire eligible population by March 7,” said Srivastava.