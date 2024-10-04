Final day of Haryana poll campaign: Yogi targets Congress: ‘Where’s the khata-khat promise now?’

Targeting the Congress for spreading misinformation in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the party of falsely claiming that if the BJP returned to power, the Constitution and reservation system would be abolished. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, at Safidon, in Jind on Thursday. (Yogi Adityanath X)

Adityanath was addressing three election meetings at Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jind in Haryana, which he referred to as Hari Bhoomi, on the final day of the campaign for the October 5 assembly election.

Referring to the Congress promise of giving ₹1 lakh to every poor person during the Lok Sabha election campaign, the chief minister said, “Ask Congress where their ‘khata khat-khata khat’ (promised to expeditious transfer the amount) is now.”

Rahul Gandhi, who once championed this phrase, has disappeared from the scene and been politically sidelined, he said.

Adityanath urged the voters to support BJP candidates Subhash Kalsana from Shahabad, Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat, and Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon. He spoke about the significance of Kurukshetra as a historical and spiritual site.

He also alleged the Congress’s divisive tactics—based on caste, region and language are part of the party’s core strategy to weaken the country.

“A weak nation means a weakened Sanatan, which threatens both the present and future generations,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of being complicit with drug cartels, land mafias, cattle smugglers, mining mafias, and rioters.

“Congress Ka Haath, Mafia Ke Saath,” he said.

Invoking Goddess Durga, he said no criminal or anti-national element could harm a society that reveres ‘Maa Bhagwati’. He said the upcoming election was kin to the BJP’s battle against modern-day demons- ‘Chand-Mund and Mahishasur’.

He reminded the people about the brutal burning of a Dalit father and daughter in Mirchpur 14 years ago during Congress rule in Haryana and said the society’s future cannot be bright if it does not protect the dignity of its daughters and sisters.

He also said Uttar Pradesh has been riot-free for the last seven-and-a-half years.

No anti-national elements in U.P. can walk with pride now and the government is committed to dealing firmly with wrongdoers, he said.

As lakhs of devotees from Kaithal and Kalayat visit Uttar Pradesh for the Kanwar Yatra every year, he said when there was no BJP government in U.P, the Kanwar Yatra faced difficulties.

“When my government came to power, I enquired about this, and I was told that the yatra caused inconvenience to some people. I responded by saying that such people should stay indoors. If anyone creates obstacles for Kanwar pilgrims, strict action will be taken,” he said.

He said more than four crore pilgrims travel from the Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad to Haridwar annually.

About Ayodhya, he said the long-pending issue of (Ram Temple) has been resolved. “Today, there is no structure of slavery in Ayodhya. The city is now filled with a renewed sense of security and prosperity,” he said.

He also said construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370, which had become synonymous with terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, were clear examples of the power of the double-engine government.

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal said the people of Haryana loved Yogiji (CM Yogi Adityanath) even more than the people of Uttar Pradesh.