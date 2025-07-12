FIR against 10 in Lucknow realtor suicide case

Two days after a 36-year-old Lucknow-based real estate businessman died by suicide after going live on Facebook, Gudamba police registered an FIR on Friday against 10 individuals for alleged abetment, mental harassment, and extortion, naming them based on the realtor’s pre-recorded statement in a video. A police official confirmed that the video is part of the evidence and said statements will be recorded soon. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Following a complaint filed by the deceased’s elder brother, Gudamba police registered an FIR late Thursday under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The 10 people named in the FIR include local businessmen, acquaintances, and associates. According to the complaint, they had been pressuring the businessman for money, visiting his house repeatedly, hurling abuses, and issuing threats, ultimately pushing him to the edge.

A police official confirmed that the video is part of the evidence and said statements will be recorded soon. “The case has been registered and the matter is under active investigation,” said Gudamba station house officer Prabhatesh Kumar Shrivastav.

The realtor, who operated from a small rented office near Tedhipulia crossing, shot himself in the head using a guard’s licensed firearm on Wednesday afternoon. Just 15 minutes prior, he went live on social media, detailing the financial and emotional turmoil that led him to take the extreme step.

In the over 12-minute long video, which has since gone viral, the businessman claimed he had ₹15 crore debts and had been under intense pressure for the last two-and-a-half years. He made a desperate appeal to politicians and Bollywood A-lister stars to come forward and help his family with ₹20-25 crore to ensure they are not harassed after his death. He even confessed that he sometimes doesn’t have money to buy insulin for his diabetic minor daughter.

“My days are so bad that sometimes I don’t even have money to buy insulin for my diabetic daughter,” he said in the emotional video, which included multiple references to people he claimed had been threatening him and demanding repayments.

The deceased is survived by his wife, three daughters, father and brother.