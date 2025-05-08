Menu Explore
FIR against U.P. Cong chief over lemon-chilli remarks on Rafale jets

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 08, 2025 10:46 PM IST

A senior police officer said one Pradeep Kumar Gupta, a resident of Cantonment , filed a complaint against Ajay Rai

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai at Chetganj police station in Varanasi over his recent statement that lemon and chilli should be removed from Rafale fighter jets while showing a toy plane with lemon-chilli hanging on it, police said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai. (HT file)

A senior police officer said one Pradeep Kumar Gupta, a resident of Cantonment who is also said to be a member of Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Vahini, filed a complaint against Rai on Wednesday night.

Gupta alleged that Rai ridiculed the Rafale fighter jet and that it was an attempt to demoralise the Indian Armed Forces. Rai’s statements promoted public mischief and were prejudicial to national integration, Gupta further alleged.

“Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 197 (2) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 353 (2)(statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe into the matter is in progress,” said assistant commissioner of police, Chetganj, Gaurav Kumar.

Taking a dig at the Centre over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack at a press conference in Varanasi on May 4, the Congress leader had asked as to when the government will take action against the terrorists.

During the press conference, Rai had also displayed a toy plane with Rafale written on it and with lemon-chillies hanging on it.

News / Cities / Lucknow / FIR against U.P. Cong chief over lemon-chilli remarks on Rafale jets
