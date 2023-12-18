Fire breaks out at Lucknow hospital's operation theatre; child among 2 killed

Two patients, including a child undergoing a surgery, died and two patients were injured when a major fire broke out on the first floor of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Monday afternoon. The first floor of the hospital houses the operation theatre and post-operation care ward. According to insiders, the fire broke out when surgery was about to begin. Rescue operation underway a Lucknow PGI. (Mustaq Ali/HT)

Director SGPGIMS professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “The incident of fire was reported around 12.15pm. Around six fire engines arrived. All the patients were shifted from the operation theartre and post-operation ward to safer places.”

DIG UP fire service headquarters Jugal Kishore, who also reached the incident site, said the fire spread in the entire floor. "However, we have controlled the fire. The exact cause of the fire is being identified, it is a matter of investigation,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the fire incident at SGGIMS and directed the fire department and other concerned officials to reach the spot and provide help to the injured. The chief minister wished for a speedy recovery of the patients.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the minister of health and medical education, confirmed the death of a patient. He said, “The fire incident is very unfortunate in the premier medical institute. We will probe the reason behind the fire and those responsible for the incident will not be spared. Tough action would be taken against the people responsible for the incident. I have directed principal secretary health and medical education Parthsarthi Sen Sharma to visit SGPGIMS and prepare a report.”