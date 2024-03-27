 Fire breaks out near slain lawyer Umesh Pal’s residence; neighbour booked - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out near slain lawyer Umesh Pal’s residence; neighbour booked

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 27, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Fire near slain lawyer's house in Allahabad; police investigate neighbor's involvement after family alleges attack on cow shelter.

A fire broke out near the house of slain lawyer Umesh Pal in the Sulem Sarai area under Dhumanganj police station limits here on Tuesday evening.

Police have booked one of the neighbours and detained a few persons for questioning. (For representation)
Police have booked one of the neighbours and detained a few persons for questioning after Pal’s kin alleged that an inflammable material was thrown at a cow shelter behind the house, police said. CCTV footage showed smoke emanating from the cow shelter.

Meanwhile, police officials claimed that the fire erupted at a garbage dump on land used as a cattle shelter.

DCP (city) Deepak Bhuker, however, said no trace of any crude bomb explosion was found at the site. “After receiving a complaint from Umesh Pal’s kin, an FIR was registered against their neighbour Sanjay Patel and his aides. Some persons have been detained in this connection for questioning,” he added.

As per reports, Pal’s nephew Rohit Pal called the police after an explosion allegedly took place at the cow shelter behind the family’s residence on Tuesday evening. The family raised suspicion that their neighbour Sanjay Patel and his aides had caused the fire.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Fire breaks out near slain lawyer Umesh Pal’s residence; neighbour booked
