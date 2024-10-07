Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Firefighting bike helps police rescue man from blaze

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 08, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The house is located on the narrow lanes of Jaiprakash Nagar under Krishna Nagar police station limits. Police, in a statement, said around 2 pm they were informed that a man, 64, had set fire to his house in a drunken state.

Compact yet impactful, a newly inducted firefighting motorcycle helped Lucknow police rescue an inebriated man who allegedly attempted suicide by setting his house ablaze on Monday.

A rescue operation underway in Lucknow’s Jaiprakash Nagar on Monday afternoon (Sourced)
A rescue operation underway in Lucknow’s Jaiprakash Nagar on Monday afternoon (Sourced)

The house is located on the narrow lanes of Jaiprakash Nagar under Krishna Nagar police station limits. Police, in a statement, said around 2 pm they were informed that a man, 64, had set fire to his house in a drunken state.

Alambagh fire safety officer (FSO) Dharampal Singh said, “As the building was on a narrow lane, a firefighting motorcycle was also rushed to the spot. A room on the second floor of the building was on fire and a man had locked himself out in the balcony of the house.

The fire department official who reached the site on the bike doused the flames, cut the door latch and rescued the person.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On