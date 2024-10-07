Firefighting bike helps police rescue man from blaze

Compact yet impactful, a newly inducted firefighting motorcycle helped Lucknow police rescue an inebriated man who allegedly attempted suicide by setting his house ablaze on Monday. A rescue operation underway in Lucknow’s Jaiprakash Nagar on Monday afternoon (Sourced)

The house is located on the narrow lanes of Jaiprakash Nagar under Krishna Nagar police station limits. Police, in a statement, said around 2 pm they were informed that a man, 64, had set fire to his house in a drunken state.

Alambagh fire safety officer (FSO) Dharampal Singh said, “As the building was on a narrow lane, a firefighting motorcycle was also rushed to the spot. A room on the second floor of the building was on fire and a man had locked himself out in the balcony of the house.

The fire department official who reached the site on the bike doused the flames, cut the door latch and rescued the person.