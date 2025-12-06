First action of its kind in Uttar Pradesh: FIR for giving false SIR information lodged in Rampur

In a first-of-its-kind action in Uttar Pradesh, an FIR was registered in Rampur district for providing false information during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Friday, local Rampur authorities confirmed on Saturday. The case was filed against a woman and her two sons after discrepancies surfaced in their SIR forms. The district magistrate instructed the assistant registration officer to lodge a complaint, following which an FIR was filed against all three individuals. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to Rampur district magistrate AK Dwivedi, this instance was detected during the digitisation of SIR forms submitted in Assembly Constituency 37 (Rampur), Part 248. The BLO (booth level officer) found that the forms had been fraudulently filled for two voters—Aamir (voter number 645) and Danish (voter number 648)—both of whom have been residing abroad for several years in Dubai and Kuwait respectively.

The investigation revealed that their mother, Noorjahan, had concealed the fact that her sons were not residing in India and had submitted the forms on their behalf, allegedly forging their signatures. The district magistrate instructed the assistant registration officer to lodge a complaint, following which an FIR was filed against all three under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Section 237, which criminalises the act of using a false declaration as if it were true, Section 318, which defines and penalises cheating and Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 for making a false declaration or statement in connection with an electoral roll.

The Rampur administration stressed that providing false information, concealing facts, or creating dual entries in the voter list constitutes a punishable offence under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The DM reiterated that strict legal action will be taken in all such cases.

Authorities also clarified that individuals who have mistakenly submitted forms from two locations can opt for a rollback by contacting their respective BLOs for immediate correction. However, deliberate violations detected during scrutiny will invite stringent proceedings.

The district magistrate appealed to all voters to provide accurate, updated and truthful information during the ongoing revision exercise to ensure transparency and the integrity of the electoral rolls.