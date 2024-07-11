First after LS polls, BJP UP exec meet set to see 10 times more participation than before

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s first state executive meeting on July 14 after the less than expected results in the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will see the participation of around 3600 delegates, said to be the biggest contingent and 10 times more than the previous such party conclave. For Representation Only (Pratik Chorge/HT File Photo)

BJP national president JP Nadda will address the opening session of the day-long meeting and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the closing one. “Usually around 300 to 400 delegates attend the state executive meeting. But this time, around 3,000 delegates will participate in the meeting due to circumstances arising out of party’s performance in the Lok Sabha poll in the state,” a BJP leader said.

The party’s below par performance in Uttar Pradesh was one of the reasons for the BJP failing to reach 272 mark in the Lok Sabha on its own.

Along with the BJP’s sitting MLAs and MPs, all Lok Sabha candidates who lost the poll have also been invited.

Besides MLCs, zila panchayat chairpersons, nagar palika adhyakshas, district presidents, and all office bearers of the party will also attend the meeting at the auditorium of the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow.

According to the BJP leader, one or two political proposals will be passed at the meeting.

In addition, farmers’ and women’s issues and membership drive will also be discussed at the day-long state executive meeting.

Party’s programmes for the year ahead will also be discussed along with by-election to 10 assembly seats in the state.

This will be the BJP national president’s first visit after the formation of the NDA government at the Centre.

After the poll results, the BJP had constituted 40 teams of two members each, who visited all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state with a focus on those seats that the party lost.