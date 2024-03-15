 First Friday of Ramzan: Namaz offered amid heavy security in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
First Friday of Ramzan: Namaz offered amid heavy security in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 15, 2024 08:21 PM IST

Heavy police force was deployed outside prominent mosques in the Hussainabad area, including Bada Imambara, Asafi Masjid, and Teele Wali Masjid, among other places

Ramzan’s first Friday Namaz was offered peacefully amid heavy security, especially in the Old City areas of the state capital.

Heavy security deployed outside Bada Imambara on Friday (HT Photo)
Heavy police force was deployed outside prominent mosques in the Hussainabad area, including Bada Imambara, Asafi Masjid, and Teele Wali Masjid, among other places.

Visiting Old Lucknow during Friday prayers, several senior officers of Lucknow Police Commissionerate took stock of the situation including DCPs, ADCP, and ACP among other senior officers.

Not just the city police, BSF soldiers remained deployed in sensitive areas such as Chowk, Nakkhas, Akbari Darwaza, etc.

“Extensive arrangements were made by the police for the safe conduct of Friday prayers in the capital with increased vigilance, continuous foot patrolling/checking being done in the North Zone area. Special surveillance is being kept on anti-social elements and social media,” said Lucknow police in its official X handle.

This is the first Friday of Ramzan after the central government’s CAA notification earlier this week.

DGP Prashant Kumar said that UP police is fully prepared to avert any law and order problem in the state given the CAA notification by the Union government on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lucknow commissioner of police SB Shirodkar appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state capital.

“The city police were already gearing up for Holi and Ramazan for which talks with religious representatives were also held,” he said. City police will remain vigilant, he added.

“During this time, people spreading fake messages are being monitored by our social media team and they will be dealt with sternly,” he added.

