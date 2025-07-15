First Monday of Sawan: As spiritual wave sweeps, Yogi orders security, flower showers for Shiv Bhakts

As a spiritual wave swept across Uttar Pradesh on the first Monday of Sawan, the state government decided to felicitate Shiv Bhakts with flower showers and ensure a safe Kanwar Yatra. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The holy city of Varanasi echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and witnessed devotees coming to worship at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple since midnight to perform ‘Jalabhishek’ and offer prayers.

Meanwhile, a long queue of devotees was seen at Mankameshwar Temple in the state capital. Similar scenes were there in other cities of the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting reviewing the security of Kawariyas. He asked officials to shower petals on Shiv Bhakts, at key locations to honour the devotees.

CM directed the use of public address systems along the route and the continuous broadcast of Shiv bhajans to keep devotees emotionally connected.

“Any attempt to disturb the Yatra must be met with immediate and strict action,” the CM told officials at the meeting.

Stating that the safety and convenience of devotees are the top priorities of the state government, the chief minister instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements along the Yatra route, including cleanliness, medical services, drinking water, canteens, rest areas, and toilets. He laid special emphasis on the safety and comfort of women Kanwariyas, directing the effective deployment of women police personnel.

The CM directed 24x7 surveillance of sensitive areas using drone cameras and CCTV, and instructed intelligence agencies to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent any disruption. He instructed officials to set up fully operational medical camps, first aid centres, and deploy ambulances at all major points to ensure a prompt response to any emergency.

Emphasising food safety, he directed the Food Safety and Drug Administration, along with local authorities, to conduct regular checks to maintain the quality and purity of food items provided to devotees.

The CM appealed to all devotees to observe faith, discipline, and decorum during the Kanwar Yatra. He urged Shiv bhakts to collect holy water from sacred rivers, perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva, and extend full cooperation to the administration.