First phase of UP panchayat polls today despite surge in Covid cases

The first phase of the three-tier panchayat polls is being held across 18 Uttar Pradesh districts on Thursday amid calls for postponing them in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Over 30 million people are eligible to vote at 51,176 polling booths. The counting of votes in all 75 districts will take place on May 2 after the last phase of polling on April 29. As many as 6,9541 panchayat members, 85 village heads, 550 regional panchayat members, and one district panchayat member have been elected unopposed in the 18 districts.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Kaushal Kishore has been among those who have sought deferment of the polls.

Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary called the deferment of polls at the eleventh hour impractical. “...the [State] Election Commission must ensure that voting takes place with Covid-19 protocols in place.”

Additional chief secretary (Panchayati Raj) Manoj Kumar Singh said the polls will be held as per the schedule. “The government has no plan to propose deferment of polls.”