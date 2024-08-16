The first woman vice-chancellor (V-C) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Prof Naima Khatoon hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations on the varsity campus on Thursday. First woman V-C of AMU hoists national flag on I-Day

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Prof Khatoon as AMU V-C for a period of five years on April 22 this year. Khatoon, thus, became the first woman to hold the post since the university’s inception in 1920.

In her maiden speech as the vice-chancellor, she said: “Independence does not simply refer to an absence of foreign rule. Rather, it is a relentless commitment to sincerity, justice, and the collective progress of our society. As we appreciate the fruits of freedom, we must also never forget our duties: to work with integrity, to stand against injustice, and to strive for brilliance in all our actions,””.

Addressing a gathering of faculty members, students and staff at the historical Strachey Hall, Prof Khatoon stressed that one must remain connected to the principles upon which the country was founded and the threads of diversity, unity, and creativity should be kept intact that have woven the tapestry of Indian culture.

She pointed out that the Aligarh Muslim University has made significant contributions to the collective life of the country, especially in science and technology, literature, sports and social arena.

“AMU has been an essential cornerstone of nation-building since its inception and our founder, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, founded this great centre of learning with nationalist commitment and progressive ideals as its foundational values.”

Prof Khatoon underscored that the recent NIRF ranking of AMU as the eighth best university and 16th best institution in the country validated efforts committed towards excellence. She emphasized that she has envisioned a more vibrant and progressive campus with a conducive atmosphere for students to dream and prepare for their journeys of holistic success in life.

The V-C along with registrar Mohammad Imran, proctor M. Wasim Ali and provost, S.S. Hall (South), Dr Farooq A. Dar planted saplings on the lawns of Sir Syed Hall (South) and distributed fruits to the ailing students at University Health Service.

As a part of the celebrations, the Department of Urdu organised a poetic evening on the eve of the Independence Day at the Assembly Hall of the University Polytechnic.