First-time actors to bring Kakori Train Action to life in Lucknow

To mark the centenary year of Kakori Train Action, the state capital will witness play Bade Aa Se Azaadi: A Touching Story of Friendships and Martyrdom on July 3. Directed by Lucknowite Shubham Tiwari, the play will be staged at the Sant Gadge Auditorium of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy. Actors during the rehearsal of the play Bade Aa Se Azaadi to be staged in Lucknow on July 3(Photo: HT)

Actors and director Shubham Tiwari with veteral theatre presonality Salim Arif in Lucknow

Organiser Deepak Kabir, founder of Dastak Manch, says people from non-acting professions will be featured as actors after a month-long workshop. Famous theatre directors Salim Arif and Tariq Khan also gave valuable tips to the budding artistes during the workshop.

“We have an interesting mix of people from across age-groups and professions. We also have retired people, housewives, and a mother-daughter duo. All have one thing in common – love for theatre and the spirit to start acting at any age. This telling and real story of our revolutionaries has inspired them. This being 100 years of Kakori Train Action and the fact that we are in Lucknow where it all happened provides a perfect backdrop,” says Deepak.

Rehearsal during the play Bade Aa Se Azaadi(Photo: HT)

Last month, IPTA organised Daastan-e-Ashfaq-ulla-Khan by daastango Shehzad Rizvi and Farzan Mehdi.

The director says, “Around 35 people from different professions are part of this play in which 30 will be on-stage. The play will witness live singing by professional vocalists and musicians. Our actors will sing chorus as well including the famous Sarfroshi Ki Tamanna and new patriotic songs as well. All artistes are very excited and putting in a lot of effort in the play.”

With a masters degree in theatre and acting and directing for the last 10 years, Deepak says, “Our focus is not on costly sets. Instead, we are working on acting, sound, lights and other production aspects to impress the audience. Soaked in patriotism, the subject itself is very gripping. Besides the Kakori episode, we will be touching on the life of Bhagat Singh as well.”

The Kakori Train Action took place on August 9, 1925