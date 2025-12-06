Five get life term in 2012 murder case in UP’s Varanasi

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district on Saturday sentenced five convicts to life in a 13-year-old murder case. Confirming this, district government counsel (criminal) MS Chauhan said the court of additional district judge/special judge, POCSO Act, court number-II Nitin Pandey sentenced Bunty Singh alias Raj Singh, Pintu Singh alias Dilip, Vikram Pratap Singh alias Golu, Bhanu Keshari alias Golu and Tej Narayan Singh alias Saltu Singh to life imprisonment in the Pushkar Shukla murder case. The incident occurred December 16, 2012, when one man was beaten to death over cable cutting in Varanasi’s Shivpur. (For Representation)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each on the convicts. Two other accused, Dharmendra Singh alias Dinu and Rahul Srivastava, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Chauhan said one Abhishek Shukla, a resident of Shivpur, registered a case at Shivpur police station, alleging that on December 16, 2012, his brother Pushkar Shukla was severely beaten with sticks and stumps by the accused following a dispute over cable cutting.

He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police filed a charge sheet against seven accused. The prosecution examined a total of 19 witnesses. After hearing both sides and reviewing the evidence, the court found five of the accused guilty.