Five, including four kids killed in separate wall collapses in UP

Three members of a family, including two children, were killed in Barachh village under Karwi police station limits of Chitrakoot, while two children died and their father was seriously injured in Kanpur Dehat, in incidents of wall collapse, late on Wednesday night. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

In Chitrakoot, the deceased were identified as Kallu Yadav, 32, his five-year-old son, Ansh and one-year-old daughter, Kalli. His wife Kunta Devi, 30, and their four-year-old daughter Anshika sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to the district hospital.

According to villagers, the family was asleep when the wall of the house, built at the foothills of a hill, suddenly collapsed. Hearing their cries, local residents rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to pull the family members out of the debris.

Police and administrative officials also reached the spot after being alerted. Sadar SDM Ajay Kumar inspected the site along with police personnel and took stock of the rescue and relief efforts.

“The injured woman and her daughter have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Necessary administrative action is being taken, and the situation is being assessed at the spot,” the SDM said.

With heavy rain continuing in the district, the administration has urged residents to remain alert and avoid staying in structurally weak houses during the rains.

Meanwhile, in the incident in Moosanagar of Kanpur Dehat, the woman escaped unhurt.

Shri Ram, 38, was sleeping in a room with his wife Sangeeta, seven-year-old daughter Palak and one-year-old son Lavi after dinner when a portion of the room suddenly caved in around 11.15pm. Shri Ram and the two children were buried under the debris, while Sangeeta managed to escape.

Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the collapse and began removing the debris. By then, Palak and Lavi had died.

Police led by Moosanagar SHO Amita Verma reached the village.

Shri Ram, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to the community health centre in Pukhrayan for treatment.