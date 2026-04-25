Five killed after SUV collides with truck in UP’s Mau district: Police

Five people were killed when a SUV collided with a trailer after crashing into a divider near Kusumha Basharatpur on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi four-lane highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district during the early hours on Saturday, police said. Both vehicles involved in the crash have been removed from the road. (Representative file photo)

According to police, Vinay Srivastava (60), a resident of Ranidiha in Gorakhpur district, had traveled to Ranchi, Jharkhand, with his family members for his daughter’s wedding in an SUV. After the wedding ceremony had concluded, Vinay, his wife, Archana Srivastava (58), and their only son, Kritarth Srivastava (27), with two drivers Purushottam (47), Nitish (46) on board the SUV en route their home in Gorakhpur from Ranchi. The family’s pet dog was also inside the car.

Also Read: 3 charred to death in Rajasthan accident; DNA tests to establish identities

According to police, the vehicle reached near Kusumha Basharatpur where the driver, Purushottam, dozed off due to which the SUV went out of control. It first crashed into a road divider and then veered into the opposite lane, where it collided with a trailer. The impact was so severe that the SUV’s front section was completely mangled, trapping all the occupants inside.

Ghosi Circle Officer (CO) Jitendra Singh, and station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Tripathi said it took two and a half hours for the police and a forensic team to cut open the Scorpio and extricate all five bodies at 5am. The deceased included Vinay 60, Archana Srivastava (58), their son, Kritarth Srivastava (27), with two drivers Purushottam (47), Nitish (46). Subsequently, the bodies were sent to the District Hospital, Mau for a post-mortem examination.

CO Jitendra Singh stated that the families of the deceased have been informed about the accident. Both vehicles involved in the crash have been removed from the road, and traffic flow has been restored.