Five killed after two cars collide with each other in UP district; seven injured

Published on Feb 16, 2023 10:18 AM IST

SHO Tindwari Narendra Singh said four people died on the spot and one person passed away in the hospital. The injured were undergoing treatment at the Banda medical college

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Banda medical college. (Representative file image)
ByHT Correspondent

In a tragic incident, five people were killed while seven others were injured when two vehicles collided in Uttar Pradesh’ Banda district early on Thursday morning, police said.

SHO Tindwari Narendra Singh said four people died on the spot and one person passed away in the hospital.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Banda medical college.

The two vehicles, Scorpio and a Bolero collided head on in Paprenda road around 5am. The people on the Bolero had gone to attend a marriage ceremony in Rajapur and were coming back to Nivaich, police said.

