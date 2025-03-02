Five killed in bike collision on Agra-Jagner Road

A late-night crash on Agra-Jagner Road in Agra city on Saturday claimed five lives, including four from the same family. Sonu, 25, Vakeel, 30, Ramroop, 28, and Bhagwan Dass, 35, were returning from a wedding at Garhmukkha village on a single motorcycle when their vehicle collided with another bike. Police teams from Saiyyan and Kagarol stations reached the spot, and relatives of the victims arrived as the news spread. (Sourced)

Karan, who was riding the second motorcycle with his companion Kanhiyya, also died in the accident. Kanhiyya was injured and is receiving medical treatment. Police teams from Saiyyan and Kagarol stations reached the spot, and relatives of the victims arrived as the news spread.

In another incident on Saturday, a couple who had been married for just ten days lost their lives when their motorcycle was hit by another speeding bike near Noorpur, under the Fatehpur Sikri police station limits. Narendra, 22, and his wife Radha, 20, were travelling for Radha’s exam when the accident occurred.

Early Sunday morning, a 14-year-old boy lost his life when a car carrying five family members plunged into a canal in the Basai Arela area. The family was returning from a wedding-related event at around 2:30 am when the vehicle veered off the road. Local villagers assisted the police in rescuing the other passengers.