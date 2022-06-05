Five U.P. cops booked, suspended for torturing youth in Budaun
Five policemen, including a sub-inspector and four constables, were suspended and a first information report (FIR) was registered against them on Saturday for allegedly keeping a 20-year-old Muslim youth in custody and torturing him in a case of cattle theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, said police officials on Sunday.
The incident took place on May 2 when one Rehan, a daily wager, was picked up by Kakrala police in Budaun and detained while he was on his way home after work for his alleged links with a group of cattle smugglers, alleged the victim’s kin in their complaint a couple of days ago. As per the complaint, Rehan remained in custody for several hours and was released only after his family paid a bribe of ₹5000 to the police.
Budaun additional superintendent of police (ASP), city, Praveen Singh Chauhan said the victim’s family members have met senior superintendent of police (SSP), Budaun, OP Singh two day ago to complain about the matter following which an enquiry was ordered. He said charges of illegal detention and torture were levelled against the then Kakrala police outpost in-charge and four constables in the complaint.
He said circle officer, Dataganj, Prem Kumar Thapa, who was tasked with carrying out a probe into the May 2 incident, submitted his report on Saturday after which an FIR under relevant sections for illegal confinement, torturing and under the Prevention of Corruption Act were registered against the five policemen. He said the FIR was registered with Alapur police station and further probe into the matter was under way.
The victim’s family told media persons that he had been severely injured and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bulandshahr. They alleged that Rehan sustained injuries in his private parts after he was brutally thrashed and given electric shocks in police custody.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics