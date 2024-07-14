Five-year-old girl crushed to death by school bus in Gkp dist

A five-year-old girl died after she came under the wheels of her school bus in Gorakhpur district’s Campierganj, police said. The incident took place on Thursday evening when she was getting off the bus. (For representation)

She was a class 1 student at RS International School in Daulatpur and daughter of one Akhilesh Yadav from Rasu Khor area. Superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar confirmed that 20 students were on the bus when the incident took place, and a search was underway for the bus driver.

Officials said the driver was negligent as he didn’t wait for the girl to alight completely and started moving. As a result, the girl lost her balance and fell. Though other students in the bus sounded an alarm, the driver did not pay attention and ran over the girl.

After the incident, bystanders rushed to the spot, but the driver escaped, leaving other children in the bus, the police added. Abdur Rahman