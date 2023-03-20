Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Fix local faults caused by rain promptly: UPPCL chief

Fix local faults caused by rain promptly: UPPCL chief

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 20, 2023 10:45 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Monday asked officials to ensure that local faults that could be caused due to current continuing spell of unseasonal rain and hailstorms were rectified promptly to avoid inconvenience to people

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Monday asked officials to ensure that local faults that could be caused due to current continuing spell of unseasonal rain and hailstorms were rectified promptly to avoid inconvenience to people.

The spell of unseasonal rain and hailstorms has caused many electricity-related faults. (For Representation)
The spell of unseasonal rain and hailstorms has caused many electricity-related faults. (For Representation)

Holding a meeting with discom managing directors (MDs) here, he told them to remain vigilant keeping a regular watch on the power supply in the state in view of adverse weather. He said all efforts should be made to provide electricity to consumers as per the schedule.

Devraj further asked officials to intensify the revenue realisation drive considering the current financial year was coming to end. “All need to work on a war footing to achieve the revenue targets,” he said.

He also laid emphasis on the need for providing correct bills to consumers on time. He said billing agencies should be warned in this regard. Revieing the power generation, he said production in all the thermal plants was normal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out