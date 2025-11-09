Flag hoisting at Ram temple: People from east UP to figure prominently on guest list

A list of 6,000 people has been prepared for the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya mostly comprising businessmen, social workers, village heads, members of various castes, communities and sub-castes. PM Narendra Modi will hoist the flag on November 25 and is expected to stay in Ayodhya for three-and-a-half hours. (HT file)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag on November 25 and is expected to stay in Ayodhya for three-and-a-half hours. An additional two thousand guests will also be invited for the ceremony. The flag hoisting will, in a way, signify the temple’s completion,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag at the top of the 190-foot-tall Ram Temple. The entire event will last three to three-and-a-half hours,” Rai, told media persons in Ayodhya. He said the Indian Army has been assigned the responsibility of hoisting the flag. “Trials are being conducted daily. A list of approximately 6000 guests from eastern Uttar Pradesh has been made,” Rai added.

He also said the construction of the Ram Temple has been completed. “Visitor amenities have been carefully considered within the temple complex. Over 10,000 lockers have been built to store the belongings of devotees,” Rai said. “A sewer treatment plant, a water treatment plant and a power station have also been established within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex,” he added.

‘Six cr people have visited Ram Lalla’

According to Champat Rai, since the construction of the Ram Temple, people from all over India have been visiting Ayodhya. “Around 70,000 to 80,000 people are visiting Ayodhya daily. According to information received from the Railways, 50,000 passengers are arriving daily by train. Since the Pran Pratishtha, over six crore people have visited Ram Lalla,” he said.

‘A unique temple’

Rai said the Ram temple is a unique temple in the world. Not a single gram of iron has been used in the temple. It is built of stone. Copper has been used to join the stones. The temple is 350 feet long, 250 feet wide and 161 feet high.

‘Murals will showcase entire Indian landscape’

The Trust’s general secretary said the murals depicting the Ramayana are being installed in the temple. Around 87 3D murals spanning the period from Lord Ram’s birth to his coronation are being installed. Additionally, 80 bronze murals based on historical events in India are also being installed.

‘No commercial activity in temple’

Rai said that no commercial activity will be permitted in the Ram temple. For example, no points for selling prasad, flowers or garlands will be set up. Devotees will be able to visit the entire temple complex starting in January. He clarified that the central and state governments are not financially supporting the temple’s construction. The temple has been constructed with the funds donated by the community.