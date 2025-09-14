FM Sitharaman to inaugurate Brihaspati Kund in Ayodhya

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the historic Brihaspati Kund at Teedi Bazaar intersection in Ayodhya next month. The Kund is dedicated to the devotees of South India. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the inauguration ceremony scheduled for October 8. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Brihaspati Kund in Ayodhya on October 8. (HT file)

“Grand statues of three giants of South Indian devotional music Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa and Arunachala Kavi have been installed here and the project is ready,” said Ayodhya DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde. They will also be inaugurated on the same day.

The event will give a new direction to the cultural diversity and spiritual heritage of Ayodhya, which along with Varanasi, is the most sought-after religious destination for pilgrims from South India. The Ayodhya administration has started making preparations for the event.

Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, district magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde and SSP Gaurav Grover inspected Brihaspati Kund and surrounding areas on Saturday. Beautification of major routes, including Teedi Bazaar intersection, is being done.

Along with this, instructions have been given to strengthen the security system, arrange barriers and remove encroachment. The administration has appealed to locals for cooperation, saying that Ayodhya should be presented as a healthy, clean and attractive city.

“The inauguration of Brihaspati Kund will not only become a centre of faith for the devotees, but this event will also present the new identity of ‘Navya Ayodhya’ to the world,” said Ayodhya mayor Girishpati Tripathi.

The ancient Brihaspati Kund, which has undergone complete renovation, is one of the 108 sacred ponds in Ayodhya mentioned in the Vedas, Puranas and the Upanishads. Located near Teedi Bazaar, it will feature statues of three renowned South Indian musicians. The ₹4.49 crore project has been completed in one-and-a-half months.

The pond’s surroundings are equipped with modern amenities, including paved ghats, clean water facilities, and seating arrangements for tourists. Special attention has been given to landscaping and greenery around the pond to make it more attractive to tourists.

The project includes the construction of toilet blocks, security cabins, septic tanks, arches, and roads with the water treatment plant and rainwater harvesting system already completed. A massive veena, an Indian classical music instrument, has been installed at Naya Ghat Chowk, paying tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.