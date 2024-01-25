Fog blankets Lucknow; chilly temperature and poor visibility grip U.P.

After two days of fairly clear skies, Lucknowites woke up to dense fog on Thursday morning, resulting in poor visibility until 9 am. The meteorological department forecast predicts dense to very dense fog for Friday morning as well. For Representation Only (HT File)

During the day, Kanpur and Sonebhadra recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius. According to the visibility recorded at the East UP centre of the meteorological department at 8:30 am for Lucknow, it was 25 metres, along with Bahraich and Prayagraj. In Fursatganj, it was 50 metres, and in Sultanpur, it was 200 metres. The cold is likely to continue to trouble for the next two days, according to the forecast by the Met. In West UP, Bareilly had 25 metres, Jhansi 50 metres and Agra 150 metres of visibility in the morning hours.

The 24-hour minimum temperature scale for several cities also indicated a drop in night temperatures. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees Celsius less than the previous 24-hour cycle. The expected maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow on Friday are around 17 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively. But, Lucknowites received sunlight after 11:30 am, lasting until 3:45 pm.

Meerut on Thursday recorded a temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 5.2 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 7.3 degrees Celsius, and Fursatganj 5.1 degrees Celsius.

The India meteorological department’s forecast for the next 48 hours indicates that on Friday and Saturday morning, dense to very dense fog (Surface Horizontal 50-metre or in between 50-metre to 199-metre) might be experienced in many districts, particularly in East and West UP. A cold day to a severe cold day is very likely at many places, and a cold wave and ground frost are very likely at isolated places over the state.

Severe cold waves are likely to be experienced in Agra, Amethi, Ayodhya, Oraiyya, Bahraich, Gonda, Barabanki, Kanpur and Sultanpur. According to the meteorological department, dense fog could trouble people in Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Ayodhya, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Bagpat, Barabanki, Rae Bareilly,and Sultanpur.

The maximum temperature in none of the districts crossed the 21 degrees Celsius mark. Sonebhadra recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 19.2 degrees Celsiu, and Lucknow 17.2 degrees Celsius.