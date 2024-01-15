Fog effect: Lucknow airport saw 50 flight cancellations over last one month

LUCKNOW The Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport in Lucknow witnessed around 50 flight cancellations due to fog and weather related issues over the last one month, despite being equipped with Category 3 (CAT 3) Instrument Landing System (ILS) that aids aircraft in landing in adverse weather conditions, such as low visibility of 50 metres. A dense blanket of fog enveloped Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday. Reportedly several flight operations got delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility. (ANI Photo)

Three flights were also cancelled during the day, said airport officials.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

This suggests potential challenges or limitations in effectively utilizing the advanced landing system, said an official of a reputed airline.

“One significant factor contributing to flight cancellations is the lack of training among some pilots, particularly those flying in from Gulf countries. These pilots may not be adequately trained to utilize the CAT 3 facility, because these countries never face foggy conditions. This leads to operational disruptions,” he said.

Besides, six flights will remained cancelled on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions and operational limitations. These include 6E5264 - Lucknow-Mumbai flight, 6E7936 Lucknow-Prayagraj, 6E7739 Lucknow-Varanasi, 6E7741 Varanasi-Lucknow, 6E7221 Lucknow- Indore and 6E7935 Prayagraj-Lucknow flight.

The frequent cancellations may have a significant impact on passengers, affecting travel plans and potentially leading to dissatisfaction. Addressing the root causes can contribute to a more reliable and efficient air travel experience, said officials.

The airport official said,”There is a need for increased collaboration between airport authorities and airlines to ensure that incoming pilots are well-versed in the operation of CAT 3 systems, reducing the likelihood of flight cancellations. While CAT 3 is designed to handle adverse weather conditions, other weather-related factors such as storms, heavy precipitation, or strong crosswinds may still contribute to flight cancellations.”

Aviation experts said that implementing continuous training programmes for pilots, especially those from regions where CAT 3 may not be commonly used, can help enhance their skills and confidence in utilising the advanced landing system.