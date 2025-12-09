Foreign invaders can never be national heroes: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that foreign invaders can never be national heroes, even as he warned against political forces attempting to divide the nation along caste and religious lines, likening them to “historical traitors”. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to former CDS General Bipin Rawat in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering at Sainik School in Gorakhpur after inaugurating a state-of-the-art auditorium named after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the late General Bipin Rawat, Adityanath said those who divide the country for political gain “commit a sin like Jaichand and Mir Jafar”.

“Short-term ‘lollipops’ in the name of caste, region or language cannot ensure sustainable development or true welfare. When such forces come to power, they prioritise personal or family interests over national interest,” he said.

Paying tribute to Gen Rawat, Adityanath described him as a disciplined, selfless soldier devoted to the nation. He urged citizens to adopt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’ as guiding principles for building a strong, united and developed India, adding that anyone who does not share this aspiration “cannot be called a true Indian”.

Reiterating his stance on historical narratives, the chief minister asked, “Why should we call foreign invaders great?”

He said India’s real heroes are Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Param Vir Chakra awardees and General Bipin Rawat. “Foreign aggressors can never be great for India,” he asserted.

He urged people to honour great warriors and leaders such as Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh and Rani Lakshmibai. On social unity, he said national progress is possible only when citizens identify primarily as Indian. Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, he added, “Above all else, my identity is that of an Indian.”

The newly inaugurated auditorium has a seating capacity of over 1,000. During the event, the CM Yogi also unveiled a statue of Gen Rawat, paid floral tributes, and released a booklet on his life. He also went around an exhibition dedicated to the former CDS’s service and legacy. The statue has been installed by the GBR Memorial Foundation of India on the occasion of Gen Rawat’s fourth death anniversary.

Calling Sainik School in Gorakhpur one of his dream projects, the chief minister said the institution is equipped with modern facilities and offers residential education to both boys and girls. He noted that in 2018, the state government introduced separate reservations for girls in UP Sainik Schools. Currently, the school has 310 cadets, including 75 girls.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, present as a special guest, said Gen Rawat’s contribution to the nation would be “written in golden letters.”

Former Air Chief Marshal and GBR Memorial Foundation chairman RKS Bhadauria called the new auditorium a “memorable tribute” by the chief minister.

Gorakhpur mayor Manglesh Srivastava also addressed the programme.