Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Former MLA Rana’s 5.39-crore properties likely to be seized

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 03:32 am IST

Shahnawaz Rana was arrested following an attack on a GST team during a raid on his firm in Muzaffarnagar. Soon after, another case was filed against him for allegedly evading GST through forged documents

MEERUT Nine months after his release on bail, former MLA Shahnawaz Rana is again in legal trouble as authorities prepare to confiscate his properties worth 5.39 crore.

Rana was shifted to Chitrakoot jail, where a case under Gangster Act was also registered against him. After spending nine months in jail, the former BSP MLA was released on bail on August 23. (Pic for representation)
Rana was shifted to Chitrakoot jail, where a case under Gangster Act was also registered against him. After spending nine months in jail, the former BSP MLA was released on bail on August 23. (Pic for representation)

Rana was arrested following an attack on a GST team during a raid on his firm, Rana Steel, in Muzaffarnagar. Soon after, another case was filed against him for allegedly evading GST through forged documents. While in jail, he faced yet another case for illegally using a mobile phone and threatening the jail superintendent.

Subsequently, he was shifted to Chitrakoot jail, where a case under Gangster Act was also registered against him. After spending nine months in jail, the former BSP MLA was released on bail on August 23.

According to officials, police have submitted a report to district magistrate Umesh Mishra seeking approval to attach Rana’s assets. The properties in question include a residential plot and seven agricultural plots, with an estimated value of 5.39 crore.

SP (city) Satya Narayan Prajapat stated that the action will be taken under Gangster Act as soon as the DM grants permission. The action stems from provisions of Gangster Act, which allow authorities to seize assets acquired through illegal means by individuals involved in organised crime or related offences.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Former MLA Rana’s 5.39-crore properties likely to be seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On