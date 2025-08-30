Former MLA Rana’s 5.39-crore properties likely to be seized

MEERUT Nine months after his release on bail, former MLA Shahnawaz Rana is again in legal trouble as authorities prepare to confiscate his properties worth ₹5.39 crore. Rana was shifted to Chitrakoot jail, where a case under Gangster Act was also registered against him. After spending nine months in jail, the former BSP MLA was released on bail on August 23. (Pic for representation)

Rana was arrested following an attack on a GST team during a raid on his firm, Rana Steel, in Muzaffarnagar. Soon after, another case was filed against him for allegedly evading GST through forged documents. While in jail, he faced yet another case for illegally using a mobile phone and threatening the jail superintendent.

Subsequently, he was shifted to Chitrakoot jail, where a case under Gangster Act was also registered against him. After spending nine months in jail, the former BSP MLA was released on bail on August 23.

According to officials, police have submitted a report to district magistrate Umesh Mishra seeking approval to attach Rana’s assets. The properties in question include a residential plot and seven agricultural plots, with an estimated value of ₹5.39 crore.

SP (city) Satya Narayan Prajapat stated that the action will be taken under Gangster Act as soon as the DM grants permission. The action stems from provisions of Gangster Act, which allow authorities to seize assets acquired through illegal means by individuals involved in organised crime or related offences.