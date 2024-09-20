Former SP spokesperson joins RLD

Former Samajwadi Party spokesperson and former member of the State Women’s Commission Roli Tiwari Mishra joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal in the presence of RLD chief and minister Jayant Chaudhary, in Delhi, on Thursday. Roli Tiwari Mishra with RLD chief and minister Jayant Chaudhary, in Delhi, on Thursday (HT Photo)

RLD secretary Anupam Mishra was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Tiwari Mishra, Chaudhary said, “The joining of Roli Tiwari Mishra will strengthen the party and the party will definitely benefit from her political experience. The party will soon give her some important responsibilities.”

Tiwari Mishra had come to the limelight after she attacked former SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya for his controversial remarks on Ram Charit Manas.

After joining the RLD, Tiwari Mishra said, “I gave 16 valuable years of my life to the Samajwadi Party but the party has deviated from its ideology after Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav. Now, it has become a party of sycophants and traitors rather than loyal, hardworking, honest workers.”

Speaking to the media, RLD secretary Anupam Mishra said, “Roli ji not only has political will and foresight, but she is also a sharp speaker, which will definitely benefit the party. This will not only benefit women power but the entire party. The party is moving ahead with very measured steps for its expansion in the central and eastern parts of the state and also to expand the organisation in other states. We are ready to welcome every person in our party who wants to become the voice of the villages, poor, oppressed, unemployed, youth and farmers.”