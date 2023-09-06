Rajya Sabha bypoll: BJP’s Dinesh Sharma files papers, set to win

Former U.P. deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who’s the Bharatiya Janata Party’s pick for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state, filed his nomination papers in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Dr. Dinesh Sharma before the latter filed his nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat from U.P, at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Tuesday. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also are also seen. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Sharma is poised to enter the Rajya Sabha as no other candidate is in the fray for the September 15 by-election, which was necessitated due to the death of Hardwar Dubey, who was also from the BJP. The term of the seat is till November 2026.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters earlier, Adityanath expressed gratitude to prime minister Narendra Modi for nominating Sharma for the post. “Today is Teacher’s Day and on this occasion, Dinesh Sharma, a teacher, will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election. While congratulating all of you on Teacher’s Day, I also congratulate him from the bottom of my heart”, he said.

The CM also commended Sharma for his outstanding work in various capacities within the party organisation, both as a regular party worker and as its national vice-president. He also acknowledged Sharma’s work as the mayor of Lucknow.

After the BJP formed its government in 2017, Sharma was made the deputy chief minister along with overseeing the departments of Secondary and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and Information Technology till 2022. He took several measures to improve the education sector, the CM said

Sharma thanked the PM, CM and other senior party leaders for giving him the opportunity to become a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

“I will work for the BJP as a devoted party worker. I will also ensure that prime minister Narendra Modi is reelected again,” Sharma, a member of the UP Legislative Council, said.

Also, former acting CM of U.P. Ammar Rizvi, who’s also the president of All India Minorities Forum for Democracy, has congratulated the PM and the party national president JP Nadda for nominating Sharma as the party candidate for the bypoll.

Rizvi, in a statement, said Sharma represented the Ganga-Jamuni culture of Oudh. “He (Sharma) represents the teaching community, the intelligentsia and grassroots workers of the BJP.”