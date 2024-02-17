Four arrested with ganja worth 3 crore

VARANASI: The police have busted an inter-state gang of ganja smugglers on Saturday, arresting four individuals and recovering ganja worth ₹3 crores from them. For representation (Sourced)

Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar, said that four ganja smugglers have been arrested under an ongoing drive to tear down the network of ganja smugglers in the district.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Those arrested were identified as Hiralal Pandey, Arvind Pandey, Awadhesh Pandey, and Ashu Singh. A total of 1,115.100 kg of illegal ganja, packed in 40 sacks of plastic and worth about ₹3 crore, was recovered from them. The police also seized a pickup truck and a bike from their possession.

A case has been registered under Sections 08/20/60 of the NDPS Act against the four accused at Baburi police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that ganja is extensively cultivated in Bihar and is available at low prices. They confessed to smuggling ganja from Bihar to Punjab and admitted to being involved in this illicit activity for a considerable period.

Inspector-in-charge Anil Kumar Pandey, along with Inspectors Dev Kumar Choubey, Krishna Kumar Yadav, Anuj Kumar Verma, Harinarayan Patel of the SOG team, and Inspector Devendra Saroj, were among the team that busted the gang.