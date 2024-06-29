Four aspirants booked for using solvers in Police Constable Recruitment Exam

LUCKNOW: The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPRPB) lodged an FIR at Hussainganj police station on Thursday against four police aspirants who had cleared the police constable recruitment examination in October 2018. They were accused of allegedly using solvers to pass the written examination, said senior police officials on Saturday. For representation only (Sourced)

UPRPB deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ambrish Singh Bhadauria lodged the FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 for cheating by impersonation and 420 for fraud, as well as sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means Act), 1998.

Officials said the DSP lodged two separate FIRs under the same sections against the accused Jai Deep and Neeraj Kumar, both residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and Ramesh Yadav and Parvesh Yadav, both residents of Saidpur of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district.

The FIR mentioned that the four accused cleared the written examination for police constable recruitment in October 2018, but their fingerprints and other biometric details did not match during verification in December 2019 and January 2020. Following an inquiry, the FIR was lodged against the four aspirants on criminal charges for their involvement in the fraudulent act of using solvers to clear the examination. Further investigation is underway.